Corporate Deal

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has elected to file a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Malvern, Pennsylvania-based PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is advised by Cooley and a Richards, Layton & Finger team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 25, 2022, 8:58 AM