Corporate Deal

Piper Sandler Companies, a leading investment bank, has agreed to place an investment in Aviditi Advisors, a premier alternative investment bank providing full lifecycle services to financial sponsors, global alternative investment managers and limited partner investors with offices in New York City, Dallas, London and Munich. The transaction, announced June 6, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Minneapolis-based Piper is advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that includes partners Jared M. Fishman and Mehdi Ansari. Aviditi, which is based in New York, was represented by a Mayer Brown team.

Banking & Financial Services

June 07, 2024, 12:22 PM

