Corporate Deal

MML Capital Partners has agreed to acquire a minority stake in SC PACK group, a glass, aluminum and metal manufacturer and distributor, in a deal guided by Proskauer Rose and Valther. The transaction, announced July 15, is expected to close in Aug. 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based MML Capital was advised by a Proskauer Rose team led by partner Jeremy Scemama. SC PACK group was represented by a Valther team.

Business Services

July 16, 2024, 3:24 PM