Corporate Deal

Telecommunications services provider America Movil was counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in a debt offering valued at an aggregate 17.5 billion Mexican pesos ($1.05 billion). The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Matthew Brigham, Duane McLaughlin and Manuel Silva. BBVA, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Santander acted as joint bookrunners. The notes come due 2029.

Banking & Financial Services

March 28, 2024, 11:22 AM

