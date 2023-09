Corporate Deal

Abacus Life Inc. was counseled by Locke Lord in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $60 million. Underwriters for the offering, including Piper Sandler & Co., were advised by Alston & Bird partners David Brown and Michael Kessler. The Locke Lord team included partner Brian Casey.

Insurance

September 19, 2023, 8:41 AM

