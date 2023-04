Corporate Deal

Foley & Lardner counseled physician-owned cardiology group HeartPlace in connection with its recapitalization by US Heart and Vascular, backed by Ares Management. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based HeartPlace was advised by a Foley & Lardner team led by partners Roger Strode and Steve Gerenraich. Counsel information for US Heart and Vascular was not immediately available.

Health Care

April 13, 2023, 7:58 AM

