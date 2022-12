Corporate Deal

Nordic Capital has agreed to acquire Autocirc, an automotive aftermarket spare parts provider, from the Nordic sustainable investment fund Alder. The transaction, announced Dec. 15, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Alder is represented by a White & Case team led by partner Shoan Panahi. Counsel information for Nordic Capital, based in Sweden, was not immediately available.

Automotive

December 20, 2022, 8:20 AM