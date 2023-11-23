Corporate Deal

CRH plc has agreed to divest and sell its lime operations in Europe to building materials company SigmaRoc plc for a total consideration of up to $1.1 billion. The transaction, announced Nov. 22, is structured in three phases, the first of which is expected to complete in early 2024. Dublin-based CRH plc was advised by a Hengeler Mueller team that includes partners Alf-henrik Bischke, Frank Burmeister, Annika Clauss and Gunther Wagner. Counsel information for SigmaRoc, based in London, was not immediately available.

November 23, 2023, 10:21 AM

