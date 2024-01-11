Corporate Deal

Kymera Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics for disease-causing proteins, filed with the SEC on Jan. 4 for a $275 million IPO. The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Goodwin Procter. The underwriters, led by Cowen and Co., JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and UBS Group, are represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr partners Lisa Firenze, Bruce Manheim and Barish Ozdamar.

