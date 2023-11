Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has guided BofA Securities, Citigroup and U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc. in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1 billion. The issuance was announced Nov. 6 by New York-based AIG. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Craig Brod and Jeffrey Karpf.

Banking & Financial Services

November 08, 2023, 9:06 AM

