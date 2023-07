Corporate Deal

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson advised Frankfurt, Germany-based Quantagonia GmbH, a quantum computing software company, in connection with its $4.3 million seed funding round. Investors included Tensor Ventures, Voima Ventures, Frauenhofer Institute and Helaba. The Fried Frank team was led by corporate partner Dr. Jurgen van Kann. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

Technology

July 06, 2023, 10:45 AM

nature of claim: /