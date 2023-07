Corporate Deal

Inter Miami CF announced that it has signed World Cup Champion Lionel Messi on Saturday. His contract will run through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Messi was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners M. Epstein, Thaddeus Hartmann, Alejandro Lazzeri and Andrea Spadacini. Counsel information for Inter Miami was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 18, 2023, 9:41 AM

nature of claim: /