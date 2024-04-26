Corporate Deal

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz has guided Perrigo Co. plc in connection with the sale of its HRA Pharma Rare Diseases business unit to pharmaceutical company Esteve Healthcare SL for 275 million euros ($294 million). The transaction, announced April 25, is expected to close during the third quarter of 2024. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by corporate partners Igor Kirman, Victor Goldfeld and Eric M. Feinstein. Esteve Healthcare, based in Spain, was advised by Clifford Chance.

