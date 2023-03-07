Corporate Deal

Casino and tavern operator Golden Entertainment Inc. has agreed to divest its distributed gaming operations in Nevada and Montana for an aggregate consideration of approximately $323 million. J&J Ventures Gaming LLC will acquire both operations. The transaction, announced March 6, is expected to close by the end of this year. Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment is advised by a Latham & Watkins team. Counsel information for J&J Ventures, which is based in Illinois, was not immediately available.

Gaming & Esports

March 07, 2023, 8:47 AM