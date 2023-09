Corporate Deal

Sumitomo Corp. of Americas and impact investment firm Advantage Capital Renewables have agreed to establish renewable energy projects developer, Perennial Renewables LLC. New York-based Sumitomo Corp. was advised by a Norton Rose Fulbright team led by partner Becky Diffen. Counsel information for Advantage Capital, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

