Corporate Deal

Capstone Borrower a/k/a Cvent, a meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $100 million. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Brian Gluck and Adam Moss. The notes come due 2030.

Technology

May 21, 2024, 10:22 AM

