Emergent Cold LatAm Management announced that it has acquired refrigerated storage provider Multifrigo Valparaiso SA in a deal guided by NLD Abogados. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based Emergent Cold was advised by NLD Abogados. Counsel information for Multifrigo Valparaiso, which is based in Santiago, Chile, was not immediately available.

February 02, 2023, 8:25 AM