Merx Truck & Trailer has acquired Majestic Truck Services, a truck service company based in Altoona, Iowa. Financial terms were not disclosed. Channahon, Illinois-based Merx Truck was advised by McCarthy Duffy. Counsel information for Majestic Truck was not immediately available.

August 15, 2023, 3:58 PM

