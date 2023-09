Corporate Deal

Knowles Corp. has agreed to acquire film, electrolytic and mica capacitors manufacturer Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc. for $263 million in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 18, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Itasca, Illinois-based Knowles Corp. was advised by Foley & Lardner. Counsel information for Cornell Dubilier, which is based in Liberty, South Carolina, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 19, 2023, 8:53 AM

