Corporate Deal

General Mills announced that it has acquired pet food company Edgard & Cooper in a deal guided by White & Case and Linklaters. Financial terms were not disclosed. Minneapolis-based General Mills was advised by White & Case. Edgard & Cooper, which is based in Kortrijk, Belgium, was represented by a Linklaters team.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 01, 2024, 10:46 AM

