Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin counseled Warner Music Group in the formation of a joint venture with Elliot Grainge’s label, 10K Projects, whereby 10K Projects became a standalone label within the Warner system, and 10K Project’s roster of artists, including Trippie Redd and Ice Spice will be under the Warner system. The Sidley team partners Luke Ashworth and Matthew Thompson. Los Angeles-based 10K Projects was advised by Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks and Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 07, 2023, 1:57 PM

