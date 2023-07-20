Aircraft rental company Flewber Global Inc. registered with the SEC on July 18 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The New York-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Richard Anslow and Scott Miller. The underwriters, led by Joseph Gunnar & Co. and Maxim Group, were represented by Sullivan & Worcester partners David Danovitch and Angela Gomes.
Transportation & Logistics
July 20, 2023, 4:54 PM