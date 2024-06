Corporate Deal

Linklaters advised Volkswagen on its investment of up to $5 billion in Rivian as part of a joint venture. The Linklaters team included partners George Casey, Gregory Gewirtz, Heiko Schiwek, Heiko Schiwek, Ralph Wollburg and Andreas Zenner. Counsel information was not immediately available for Irvine, California-based Rivian.

June 26, 2024, 4:59 PM