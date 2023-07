Corporate Deal

TPG Capital has agreed to acquire Nextech, a provider of clinical and administrative healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, from Thomas H. Lee Partners for $1.4 billion. The transaction, announced July 19, is expected to close by the end of third quarter of 2023. Fort Worth, Texas-based TPG Capital was advised by Ropes & Gray. Nextech and Thomas H. Lee were represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Investment Firms

July 20, 2023, 4:54 PM

nature of claim: /