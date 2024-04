Corporate Deal

Luminance Technologies has secured $40 million in a Series B funding round led by March Capital, with participation from National Grid Partners. Santa Monica, California-based March Capital was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Benyamin S. Ross. Counsel information for Luminance Technologies was not immediately available.

