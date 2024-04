Corporate Deal

Investment funds managed by KKR have agreed to acquire pharmaceutical company Immedica Pharma, a portfolio company of Impilo. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based KKR & Co. was advised by Setterwalls and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The Gibson Dunn team was led by the firm's private equity European co-chair Wim Vlieger. Impilo was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by corporate partner Robbie McLaren.

