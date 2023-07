Corporate Deal

Ares Management Corp. has placed a strategic investment in waste management and anaerobic digestion operator Dynamic Renewables in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins and Husch Blackwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Ares Management was advised by Latham & Watkins. Dynamic Renewables, which is based in Menasha, Wisconsin, was represented by a Husch Blackwell team.

Renewable Energy

July 28, 2023, 11:02 AM

nature of claim: /