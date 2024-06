Corporate Deal

Boston Scientific has agreed to acquire Silk Road Medical for $1.3 billion. California-based Silk Road Medical was advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson represented BofA Securities, which acted as financial adviser to Silk Road Medical. The Fried Frank team included partners Philip Richter and Roy Tannenbaum. Counsel information for Boston Scientific was not immediately available.

June 20, 2024, 3:01 PM

