Corporate Deal

Principal Financial Group announced a definitive agreement with Ascensus to acquire its employee stock ownership plan business. Financial terms were not disclosed. Des Moines, Iowa-based Principal Financial was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partner Todd Freed. Counsel information for Ascensus was not immediately available.

Insurance

May 17, 2024, 5:55 PM

