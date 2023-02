Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled air filter manufacturer K&N Engineering Inc. and certain of its affiliates in connection with a recapitalization transaction that will inject $60 million of cash into the business. The Davis Polk team included partner Brian Resnick. An ad hoc group of first and second lien lenders were represented by Ropes & Gray and O’Melveny & Myers, respectively. Revolving first lien lenders were represented by Crowell & Moring.

Automotive

February 23, 2023, 10:02 AM