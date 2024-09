Corporate Deal

Blackstone Real Estate has acquired a majority stake in logistics portfolio Burstone Group for 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion). New York-based Blackstone was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Adam Brunk, Sarah Lindley, Tom Lloyd and Wheatly MacNamara. Counsel information for Burstone Group, which is based in Sandton, South Africa, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

September 06, 2024, 10:32 AM