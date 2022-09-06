Corporate Deal

CVS Health has agreed to acquire health care platform Signify Health for approximately $8 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 5, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health is advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson; Dechert and McDermott Will & Emery. Signify Health, which is based in Dallas, is represented by a Ropes & Gray team. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is counseling Goldman Sachs, acting as financial advisor to Signify Health. The Skadden Arps team includes partners Christopher Barlow and Paul Schnell.

Health Care

September 06, 2022, 7:33 AM