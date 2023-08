Corporate Deal

Glendower Capital, CVC’s secondaries platform, has secured an aggregate $5.8 billion after announcing the final close of its fifth global secondary private equity fund, Glendower Capital Secondary Opportunities Fund V. New York-based Glendower was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Matthew Dickman.

