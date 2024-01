Corporate Deal

Knox Lane has agreed to make an investment in Guardian Fire Protection Services in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Bodman. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Knox Lane was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Hamed Meshki, Guirgis Nasief and Evan Roberts. Guardian Fire Protection, which is based in Rockville, Maryland, was represented by Bodman.

