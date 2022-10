Corporate Deal

Aspen Surgical Products Inc., a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, announced the acquisition of Symmetry Surgical from RoundTable Healthcare Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Caledonia, Michigan-based Aspen Surgical was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Counsel information for Symmetry Surgical, which is based in Nashville, Tennessee, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 28, 2022, 9:56 AM