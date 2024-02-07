Corporate Deal

Novartis has agreed to acquire MorphoSys AG for a total equity value of approximately 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion). Planegg, Germany-based MorphoSys was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by M&A partners Graham Robinson, Jan Bauer and Faiz Ahmad. Latham & Watkins represented Centerview Partners, which acted as financial adviser to MorphoSys. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Scott Shean and Heiko Gotsche. Counsel information for Novartis, which is based in Switzerland, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 07, 2024, 8:52 AM

