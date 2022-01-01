Corporate Deal

United Rentals has agreed to acquire the assets of family-owned rental company Ahern Rentals Inc. for approximately $2 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Nov. 14, is expected to close by the end of 2022. Stamford, Connecticut-based United Rentals is advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Mehdi Ansari, Francis Aquila, Heather Coleman, Jameson Lloyd, Neal McKnight and Adam Paris. Counsel information for Ahern Rentals, which is based in Las Vegas, was not immediately available.