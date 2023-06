Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell advised a group of initial purchasers led by Morgan Stanley in the underwriting of a $1 billion debt offering from Seagate HDD Cayman, a provider of data storage technologies. The issuance was announced May 30 by Dublin, Ireland-based Seagate HDD Cayman. The Davis Polk team was led by partners Michael Kaplan, Michael Farber and Pritesh P. Shah.

Banking & Financial Services

June 01, 2023, 12:51 PM

