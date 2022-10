Corporate Deal

Thermo Fisher Scientific was counseled by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and Anderson Mori & Tomotsune in a debt offering valued at an aggregate of approximately 110.1 billion Japanese Yen ($740 million). Underwriters for the offering included Citigroup and Mizuho Securities USA, advised by Sidley Austin.

October 17, 2022, 8:24 AM