Greek yogurt producer Chobani has agreed to acquire La Colombe Coffee for $900 million. Keurig Dr Pepper will maintain a minority stake in the company. Norwich, New York-based Chobani was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Christopher Lang. Counsel information for La Colombe was not immediately available.

December 18, 2023, 11:57 AM

