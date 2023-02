Corporate Deal

AIG announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with private equity firm Stone Point Capital to form an independent Managing General Agency. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Stone Point was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Steve Seidman and Sean Ewen. Counsel information for AIG, based in New York, was not immediately available.

Insurance

February 15, 2023, 8:22 AM