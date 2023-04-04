Corporate Deal

Kodiak Gas Services Inc. registered with the SEC on March 31 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Montgomery, Texas-based company is advised by Kirkland & Ellis partners Atma Kabad, Matthew Pacey and Jennifer Wu. The underwriters, led by Barclays, Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Nick Dhesi and Ryan Maierson.

Energy

April 04, 2023, 7:37 AM

nature of claim: /