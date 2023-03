Corporate Deal

PointClickCare Technologies Inc. has agreed to purchase Patient Pattern Inc. in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter and Nemphos Braue LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Ontario, Canada-based PointClickCare was advised by Goodwin Procter. Patient Pattern, which is based in Buffalo, New York, was represented by Nemphos Braue LLC.

Business Services

March 16, 2023, 4:39 PM

nature of claim: /