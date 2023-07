Corporate Deal

Investment firm Engine No. 1 has agreed to make a $3.4 billion investment in Vale Base Metals Ltd., the holding entity for Brazil-based metals and mining company Vale. Vale was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partners Jeff Lewis and Aaron Meyers. Counsel information for Engine No. 1 was not immediately available.

July 28, 2023, 10:36 AM

