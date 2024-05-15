Corporate Deal

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd., a technology company focused on developing batteries for electric vehicles, registered with the SEC on May 10 to raise approximately $441 million in an initial public offering. The Zhejiang, China-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Ogier. The underwriters, led by China International Capital Corp. Hong Kong Securities Ltd., Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley, are represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Fangda Partners.

Electric Vehicles

May 15, 2024, 10:28 AM

nature of claim: /