Corporate Deal

HyreCar Inc., a car sharing marketplace, has filed a motion with the United States Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to conduct an auction to sell substantially all of its assets under Section 363 of the bankruptcy code. The company filed a voluntary Chapter 11 petition on Feb. 24, 2023. Los Angeles-based HyreCar was advised by Greenberg Glusker and Cole Schotz.

Business Services

March 13, 2023, 10:58 AM