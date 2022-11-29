Corporate Deal

DLA Piper advised DHL Supply Chain on the sale of its real estate portfolio of carbon-neutral warehouses across six European tier-one markets to Allianz Real Estate. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Nov. 24, is expected to be close between the first quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. The DLA Piper team was led by partner Fabian Muhlen. Counsel information for Allianz, based in Munich, was not immediately available.

November 29, 2022, 8:43 AM