Corporate Deal

EQT Infrastructure has placed a $245 million minority investment in battery management and materials processor Cirba Solutions, a portfolio company of the Heritage Group. Stockholm-based EQT was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Michael T. Holick and Mark Myott. Cirba Solutions, which is based in Wixom, Michigan, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Adam Phillips and Elena Simion.