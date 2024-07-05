Corporate Deal

Hudson's Bay Co., parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Neiman Marcus Group for $2.65 billion. Amazon will be an investor in and work with Saks Global following the close of the transaction. New York-based Hudson's Bay was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher partners Gregory Astrachan, Michael Brandt, Viktor Okasmaa and Tej Prakash. Neiman Marcus, which is based in Dallas, was represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Lauren Boehmke and Melissa Sawyer. Latham & Watkins partners Andrew Elken and Tessa Bernhardt represented Amazon in connection with the deal.

Internet & Social Media

July 05, 2024, 1:56 PM