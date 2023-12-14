Corporate Deal

Moda Midstream has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in Vopak Moda Houston, an ammonia storage, import and export terminal located on the Houston Ship Channel, to Exolum in a deal guided by Vinson & Elkins and Haynes and Boone. The transaction, announced Dec. 13, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Moda Midstream was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Matt Falcone. Exolum, which is based in Madrid, was advised by Haynes and Boone.

December 14, 2023

